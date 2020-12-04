WEST SWANZEY — The Monadnock Regional School District learned Thursday that someone at Cutler Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Lisa Witte wrote on the district’s Facebook page.
Witte did not specify whether it was a student or staff member that tested positive for the viral respiratory illness, but added that the person has not been in school since Nov. 23.
“Accordingly, no families or staff have been identified as close contacts. Cutler School will remain open,” Witte wrote in the Facebook post. This is the first documented COVID-19 case this year at Cutler, which enrolls students in grades 3-6.
This is the sixth coronavirus case reported this academic year in the Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — and the fourth case within the past two weeks. Three people at Emerson School in Fitzwilliam have tested positive for the virus since last Tuesday. Previously, someone at Gilsum STEAM Academy tested positive in mid-October, and Troy Elementary School had a coronavirus case in early October.
Students in the Monadnock district attend school in person two days per week and do remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.