CHARLESTOWN — The Fall Mountain Regional School District learned Monday afternoon of a COVID-19 case at Charlestown Middle School, according to a letter from Superintendent Lori Landry posted on the district's website.
Landry did not specify whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness, but did say the person has not been in the building since Oct. 28.
"We recognize that hearing of a positive COVID-19 case within our Fall Mountain community is concerning and may cause many of us to want to ask more questions and seek out additional information," Landry wrote. "Please understand that we are obligated to protect the privacy of this individual, but rest assured that the safety of our students and employees is our top priority."
Charlestown Middle School will remain open, based on the district's COVID-19 response plan and guidance from the state health department, Landry added. The district is working with the health department to identify anyone who had close contact with the person.
Students in the Fall Mountain district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — are split into two groups that attend classes in-person two or three days a week, and participate in remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
The COVID-19 case at Charlestown Middle School follows a case at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, which was reported on Oct. 22, according to the the state health department. Several other area schools, including Gilsum STEAM Academy, Hinsdale High School, Jaffrey Grade School and Troy Elementary School have also reported cases this academic year.
Both of the residential colleges in the area, Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, have each reported 15 to 20 cases since they began reopening their campuses in late August.