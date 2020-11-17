RINDGE — Someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was inside Rindge Memorial School on Nov. 6, Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District Superintendent Reuben Duncan said Monday in a message on the district’s website.
“Late last night, our RMS school nurse received guidance from NH [Division of Public Health Services] that the district should move forward with identifying and notifying potential close contacts,” Duncan wrote. “Those who are identified to have likely been in close contact will be asked to immediately quarantine.”
As with previous announcements of COVID-19 cases within Jaffrey-Rindge schools, Duncan did not disclose how the person who tested positive at Rindge Memorial is connected to the district.
He added that the district has been deep cleaning and disinfecting all of its facilities every Wednesday and Sunday, in addition to standard sanitization practices throughout the week.
The Jaffrey-Rindge school board voted last Wednesday to transition the entire district to remote learning through at least Dec. 7 following several COVID-19 cases in the Jaffrey Rindge Middle School/Conant High School community last week. Middle and high school students in the district began remote classes last Thursday, while elementary schoolers had one more day of in-person classes before beginning virtual instruction Monday. All students had the day off last Friday to give staff members time to prepare for remote teaching.
Several other area school districts, including Hinsdale and Winchester, have transitioned to remote learning amid increasing COVID-19 cases throughout the Monadnock Region. Schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six surrounding towns, will go to remote instruction from Thanksgiving through at least the end of Christmas break.