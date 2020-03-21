Next month’s Monadnock International Film Festival has been postponed due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, according to organizers.
“We look forward to the day when we can gather together safely, and will keep you apprised when a new festival date becomes feasible,” Deirdre Fitzgerald, chairwoman of the board, wrote in an announcement sent to the film festival’s email list Thursday evening.
The festival, which takes place mostly in Keene, had been scheduled for April 24-26. Two pre-festival events — “public preview parties” on March 31 in Peterborough and April 1 in Keene — were also postponed.
The announcement said festival organizers made the decision after considering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local officials, who have warned against holding large gatherings.
On Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu banned gatherings of 50 or more people until at least April 6.