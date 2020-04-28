Jury trials and other in-person court proceedings in New Hampshire will remain suspended through at least May 25, according to the latest orders from Senior Associate Justice Gary E. Hicks of the N.H. Supreme Court.
The court system first suspended in-person proceedings in mid-March, after Gov. Chris Sununu announced a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension’s latest renewal was issued Friday.
Some court hearings continue to be held by telephone or videoconference.
In-person proceedings are still allowed for hearings related to bail or other constitutional rights of incarcerated defendants; requests for orders of protection related to domestic violence, stalking or child abuse; requests for child-related emergency orders in divorce and parenting cases; some landlord-tenant matters; and certain other urgent matters.
Civil and criminal jury trials will not be rescheduled until after the courts resume normal operations, according to an April 17 news release.
Under the latest order, courthouses will remain closed to the general public, and citizens will not have access to view files or make copies until May 26, at the earliest.
In addition, bar exams have been postponed until Sept. 9 and 10.
Anyone with questions about court business is asked to call 855-212-1234. More information about how the courts are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic is available at courts.state.nh.us/aoc/corona-covid-19.html