A judge has ruled in favor of a Walpole development firm that challenged a Swanzey board’s decision to deny a special exception for an apartment building near Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
A Monday order signed by Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff vacates the decision by the Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment that prevented Avanru Development Group from building the 76-unit apartment complex. The ZBA denied the request on the grounds that the project had failed to meet some of the criteria for allowing a special exception.
“The Court finds that the board erred by comparing Avanru’s project to other previously approved special exception applications and by finding the project offensive without a sufficient basis in the record,” the order states. “Thus, the ZBA’s decision is vacated.”
The proposed structure is a four-story building on 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). The project has been pitched as affordable housing for seniors.
The ZBA’s four criteria are as follows: that the proposed use is similar to existing uses authorized in a given district and that the location is appropriate for such use, that the project would not harm property values or be offensive to the neighborhood, that it would not pose a nuisance or hazard to vehicles or pedestrians, and that adequate facilities would be provided to allow for the proper operation of the proposed use. The board found the Avanru project, which is being proposed for the town’s commercial district, did not meet the first two criteria.
However, the court found that the ZBA inappropriately compared the Avanru project to previous special exceptions and also found that the decision that the project would be “offensive” was based solely on public comment and concerns about the project’s aesthetic rather than evidence that it would decrease adjacent property values.
Avanru President and CEO Jack Franks said in an email that the firm is pleased with the ruling and feels the company had been treated in a “disparate manner.” He noted Avanru’s legal team was confident that the ZBA decision would be vacated and called the court ruling “a BIG win for Cheshire County.”
“We will be meeting with our [attorneys] to discuss the ruling and next steps,” Franks said. “We look forward to constructing and providing much needed Senior Housing in the region.”
Fewer than one in four two-bedroom apartments in New Hampshire are considered affordable by N.H. Housing, according to its 2020 Residential Rental Cost Survey Report. In Cheshire and Hillsborough counties, the rates are 49 and 24 percent, respectively.
Avanru first requested the special exception on Dec. 27, 2019, and the ZBA held hearings on April 20 and May 4. During the hearings, which were held via Zoom, a number of residents expressed their objection to the project — specifically that it would threaten the neighborhood’s rural character. There was also concern about the increase in traffic.
The ZBA denied Avanru’s request following the May 4 hearing, and the company asked for a rehearing on May 18, which the ZBA also denied. The case was then appealed to the court.
Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the town’s next steps.
