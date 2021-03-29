A judge has cleared the way for Hundred Nights Inc. to build a homeless shelter on Water Street in Keene, ruling against a trio of residents who challenged the zoning board of adjustment’s decision last year to grant a land-use variance for the project.
In a March 26 order, Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff affirmed the zoning board’s decision, concluding that it was “neither unlawful nor unreasonable.”
Barring an appeal, the ruling positions Hundred Nights to build a permanent two-story shelter at 122-124 Water St. — formerly Tom’s Auto Service — where it also plans to relocate its housing resource center.
Hundred Nights' executive director, Mindy Cambiar, has said the organization needs more space to help a growing number of families experiencing homelessness and to keep its services, which also include the housing resource center, in one place. The organization served five families with a total of seven children in 2016 and 14 families with 26 children in 2019, Cambiar told the zoning board in September.
The new facility on Water Street would have private rooms for families, better serve people with disabilities, offer public restrooms and showers and have outdoor space where clients can spend time during the day, she said.
Hundred Nights requested a variance last August to build a shelter at that site, according to city records. (The organization needs a variance because the property is in Keene’s business growth and reuse zoning district, which does not otherwise permit congregate-living facilities.)
Cambiar could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.
After hearing testimony from Hundred Nights officials and more than a dozen members of the public at a Sept. 22 public hearing, the zoning board voted 3-2 to approve Hundred Nights’ request for a variance.
However, three Keene residents who own property nearby — John Pappas, Kevin Beal and Stephen B. Bragdon — challenged that decision in a lawsuit filed Nov. 25 in Cheshire County Superior Court. In their complaint, the group said the zoning board’s decision was “unlawful and unreasonable,” arguing that the proposal did not meet the board’s standards for granting a variance.
Those criteria require that the proposed use serve the public interest, observe the spirit of the zoning ordinance, do “substantial justice” and that it would not reduce the value of surrounding properties. They also require that without a variance, literal enforcement of the ordinance would result in unnecessary hardship.
“The spirit of the zoning ordinance is to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of all the public, not just part of the public,” Pappas, Beal and Bragdon said in their lawsuit. “The placing of a homeless shelter in this position does not encourage the redevelopment of the properties near the area.”
At a court hearing earlier this month, Bragdon — who represented the group — said Hundred Nights failed to prove its new facility would not reduce property values in the area. He argued that data the organization presented in September, indicating that properties abutting its Lamson Street shelter declined in value less than properties citywide between 2011 and 2016, was irrelevant to the new site.
Bragdon also said public pressure to address homelessness led some zoning board members to be “swayed by arguments that they should not have been.”
Ruoff rejected those claims in his March 26 order, however, ruling that the zoning board did not err in applying its criteria for a variance.
Addressing the claim that Hundred Nights failed to prove its facility would not reduce local property values, Ruoff said the court’s job is not to “assess the credibility of evidence before the ZBA” but rather to determine whether its decision was reasonably based on evidence. He concluded that the data submitted by Hundred Nights was relevant to its application and said board members also considered other factors, including a need to redevelop the Water Street property, that “undercut some of the arguments regarding decreased property values.”
Ruoff found that the zoning board also properly applied the other criteria for a variance.
The board had seen reasonable evidence that Hundred Nights’ facility would comply with the objectives of the business growth and reuse zoning district and would not threaten public health or safety, he said. In addition, Ruoff concluded that board members’ consideration of homelessness in Keene, generally, and Hundred Nights’ struggle to find a new location “were directly relevant” to their decision.
Bragdon could not immediately reached for comment Monday evening.
Hundred Nights has been trying to move from its current 17 Lamson St. shelter to a larger facility for several years.
The zoning board denied it a variance for a property on Washington Street in 2017, and another planned move fell through in 2018 when the building was sold before the board could hear Hundred Nights’ application. The shelter received a variance in September 2010 to operate at its current location on Lamson Street, which is in the city's central business district.
The pandemic exacerbated Hundred Nights’ need for more space, Cambiar has said, because two local churches that had provided a combined 24 wintertime beds the previous year declined to host again due to COVID-related safety concerns. In addition to seeking a variance at 122-124 Water St., the nonprofit requested last year a change of nonconforming use at 15 King Court, where it hoped to run a shelter until April 2022. (The zoning board rejected that petition in December.)
Hundred Nights has since replaced the 24 wintertime beds by renting rooms at a local motel and retrofitting a coach bus as overnight shelter. Cambiar told The Sentinel in December, however, that the organization remained committed to acquiring the Water Street property to ensure its long-term stability.
“We’re not done with the big fight yet,” she said at the time.