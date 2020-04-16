A preliminary hearing has been set to weigh an emergency motion filed by Democratic state lawmakers seeking to ensure the N.H. Legislature’s involvement in distributing COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.
The motion is scheduled to be heard Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, where the motion was filed Monday. The motion asserts the right of the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee to have a say in how the CARES Act money — and any other federal funding received due to the pandemic — will be spent.
The CARES Act is a $2.2 trillion stimulus package President Donald Trump signed into law last month. It includes funding for individuals, businesses and state and local governments to help them cope with the negative economic consequences of efforts taken to slow the spread of the disease, like Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 26 order requiring the suspension of in-person operations at nonessential businesses.
“We are pleased the Court is moving expeditiously to ensure there is a quick resolution, before the federal government is expected to deliver an additional $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding at the end of April,” Speaker of the House Stephen Shurtleff and Senate President Donna Soucy, Democrats from Penacook and Manchester, respectively, said in a joint statement. “In the interim, we are grateful that direct support to Granite Staters, like increased unemployment benefits and individual stimulus checks, are already being disbursed.”
Democrats have taken issue with the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, which Sununu created by emergency order on April 7. The office would handle technical aspects of distributing relief funding related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sununu has compared the office to the N.H. Office of Economic Stimulus, established by former Gov. John Lynch, a Democrat, in 2009 in response to the recession.
But Statehouse Democrats have said creating this office skirts separation of powers mandates and concentrates too much power within the executive branch.
“The New Hampshire State Constitution and statutes make clear the Legislature’s role in the allocation of funds,” said state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene. He added that state law also “anticipates the role of the fiscal committee during a state of emergency.”
In a news release Monday announcing the filing, Soucy said the governor’s new office would “bypass the Fiscal Committee and be the sole arbiter” of the money. She said she wants to resolve the issue before the funding arrives, which is expected in late April.
On Monday, Ben Vihstadt, a spokesman for Sununu, told the Concord Monitor that the governor intended to continue with his plan for distributing the money, noting a 2002 statute that allows the governor’s office to act quickly to spend money during an emergency.
“Our office will continue to follow the law as was passed in 2002 granting the governor authority to take immediate action during this statewide crisis,” Vihstadt said. “It is the legislature’s prerogative to check in with the courts and we will always maintain a collaborative relationship with them. Ensuring New Hampshire families receive immediate emergency relief is paramount and the governor remains committed to that goal.”
Sununu said he would create a bipartisan advisory board within the office to provide legislative input, which would include Soucy and Shurtleff. Neither of them was on a list of initial advisory board members issued by the governor’s office on Wednesday.