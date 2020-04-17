A court hearing in a dispute between Democratic state legislators and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu over how to distribute federal stimulus money has been postponed until Monday.
The hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester had been scheduled for this afternoon, but Sununu’s legal team requested additional time to prepare.
“The complexity of the legal issues coupled with the demands on those working to combat the pandemic make preparing a fulsome response and conducting a hearing with just four days’ notice unworkable,” lawyers for the administration wrote in a motion.
Judge David A. Anderson granted the request Thursday, writing that moving the hearing from Friday afternoon to Monday morning would not harm either side.
The dispute grows out of Sununu’s announcement that he was forming an executive-branch office to oversee the distribution of $1.25 billion in federal stimulus money that the state expects to receive next week. He said he was also forming an advisory board composed of legislators from both parties to offer recommendations.
Four Democratic lawmakers — Senate President Donna Soucy of Manchester, Speaker of the House Stephen Shurtleff of Penacook, Sen. Lou D’Allesandro of Manchester and Rep. Mary Jane Wallner of Concord — sued Sununu Monday, arguing that the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee must approve the spending. Wallner and D’Allesandro are the chairwoman and vice chairman, respectively, of the committee.
The legislators objected to the delay, saying Sununu has already stated his legal rationale, and the dispute needs a quick resolution before the federal aid arrives.