A Swanzey man who pleaded guilty to domestic violence is among those whose cases were resolved in Cheshire County Superior Court in recent weeks.
Darren S. Marazoff, 40, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic violence-simple assault alleging he slammed a woman’s head into the ground in Swanzey in September. A felony charge of second-degree assault–domestic violence, accusing Marazoff of choking the woman on the same day, was dropped pursuant to a plea agreement.
Marazoff was sentenced to 360 days in the Cheshire County jail. He was credited with 18 days served awaiting the resolution of his case; the other 342 days were suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. He was also placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to complete a substance-misuse evaluation.
Other cases resolved recently in Cheshire County include:
Troy E. Poland, 36, of Keene, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and possession of fentanyl. According to the charges, on April 6 in Keene, Poland kicked another man in the face multiple times, fracturing a bone in his eye socket. Poland possessed fentanyl in the city April 17.
On the drug charge, Poland was sentenced to 197 days in the county jail, which is accounted for by the 197 days he served awaiting the resolution of his case. On the assault charge, he was sentenced to five years of probation and a prison sentence of three to six years that was suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. He was ordered to pay restitution in an amount that had yet to be determined. As a condition of probation, he is to participate in the Cheshire County Drug Court.
Prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor simple assault charge as part of a plea agreement.
Thomas R. Patnaude, 52, of Keene, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct. According to charging documents, Patnaude discharged a handgun inside “a small cabin-like structure” in Keene on Sept. 2 while a group of people was nearby. Prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony as part of the plea agreement. Patnaude was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended for two years on condition of good behavior. As a condition of his sentence, he cannot possess a firearm during those two years.
Richard M. Torrey Jr., 45, of Bellows Falls, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of operating after being certified as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws. According to the charge, Torrey drove on Route 12 in North Walpole in June despite an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from driving in the state.
Torrey was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with all but one week of it deferred for one year, at which point Torrey can seek to convince a judge that the jail time should not be imposed. He was also sentenced to one year of probation, suspended for a year on condition of good behavior provided he complies with his probation on a separate case out of Vermont. Cheshire County court documents don’t describe the circumstances of that case.
Benjamin M. Christgau, 42, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, and three years of probation. He was also ordered to engage in mental health and substance-use treatment.
According to prosecutors, Christgau threw rocks at the windows of Margaritas in Keene in June, breaking the windows and damaging items inside the restaurant. He was ordered to pay the restaurant $3,455 in restitution. The vandalism occurred early in the morning when the restaurant was not open.
Prosecutors dropped second-degree assault charges facing Peter A. Cote, 27, and Heather M. Poisson, 21, both of Keene. County Attorney D. Chris McLaughlin said his office could not proceed with the case because authorities were unable to track down the alleged victim.