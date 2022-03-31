SWANZEY — Cheshire County has purchased property at 53 Monadnock Highway to house a new county-run EMS service, a county official announced Thursday.
The site will be the first of several that will serve the emergency medical and transportation needs of the county’s citizens, County Administrator Chris Coates said in a news release he issued late that afternoon.
Securing the location for the new Cheshire EMS, which will operate as a county department, is the culmination of a year-long search, Coates said in the release.
The release did not contain details about the cost of the property or the upcoming construction but said American Rescue Plan Act money has provided the county with the startup funds for the project.
The announcement also leaves in question whether the new EMS service will absorb DiLuzio Ambulance Service as initially planned.
Last November, the county said it planned to purchase DiLuzio, a major local EMS provider that acts as backup for Keene and contracts with Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Winchester.
But in February, Coates told The Sentinel those plans had been slowed by bureaucratic delays and final negotiations.
He did not immediately return phone and email requests for further comment Thursday. County delegation Chair Daniel Eaton was also unreachable, as was Jack Wozmak, who chairs the county commissioners. DiLuzio Ambulance Service also did not return phone requests for comment Thursday.
Coates has previously told The Sentinel that compared to a private entity like DiLuzio, the county has access to grants and can offer enhanced benefits that could help address the costs and personnel shortages that have long been a struggle for EMS services.
Buying DiLuzio would have allowed the county to operate the EMS service from where DiLuzio is located on Court Street in Keene for about a year while searching for new property, Coates said in the release.
“The plan was to undertake a turn-key operation that would help the County transition into its new home with new equipment,” he said.
However, the purchase of the private ambulance company's assets has taken longer than anticipated for “a variety of reasons,” Coates said in the release.
“While there has been no final determination with regard to the DiLuzios,” he said, “we have clearly been able to make substantial progress on our own towards our long-term goals.”
Swanzey Planning Board minutes indicate that a 3,920 square-foot building on the property on Monadnock Highway (Route 12), which was previously the location of Stromgren Plumbing and Heating, will house ambulance staff and nurses, who will be onsite 24/7. A 2,480 square-foot building will also be constructed at the site to quarter ambulances, according to the minutes.
Coates said the county plans to break ground as soon as April, and construction could wrap up by September.
The county aims to hire a chief to lead Cheshire EMS by this summer, has already initiated a nationwide search and received dozens of applications for the position, according to Coates. The county’s human resources officials have also been maintaining contact with more than 60 applicants for various positions at the EMS service, the release states.
“The timeline of a ‘go live’ date has been extended over the past year and a half and it has been difficult to answer with certainty the actual start date of employment for these individuals,” County HR Director Kim May said in the release. “Nonetheless, clearly the County will be hiring a lot of licensed providers to fill the staffing needs of the new department as soon as the building and vehicles allow for operation.”
The county is working with the consulting firm Municipal Resources, Inc., which will spearhead the search for the new chief, and an interim core management team consisting of six people with significant EMS experience to get the service up and running, Coates said in the release.
Cheshire County has secured priority manufacturing and customization from Ford Motor Co. and other ambulance entities, according to Coates, who said that of the seven ambulances being ordered, four are expected to be delivered before the end of July.