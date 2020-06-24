Depending on the results of the state’s upcoming elections, two Cheshire County officials could swap positions.
County Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Weed, D-Keene, is running for Cheshire County treasurer, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s filings roundup. As previously reported, the current treasurer — Keene City Councilor Terry M. Clark, also a Democrat — is seeking Weed’s commission seat in district 2. That district covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Also running in the Democratic primary for treasurer is another Keene city councilor, Randy L. Filiault, while Joseph H. Cartwright of Alstead is running on the Republican side.
In other local races:
Dick Thackston, chairman of the Troy Board of Selectmen, is running for the N.H. House, in Cheshire District 10. That district covers Troy and Marlborough, and its single House seat is held by Rep. Sandy L. Swinburne, D-Marlborough.
Lucius Parshall, also a Marlborough Democrat, is also running for the post.
Langdon resident Mary A. Henry, a Democrat, is seeking the Sullivan House District 11 seat. The district, which is represented by Rep. Steven Smith, a Charlestown Republican running for re-election, includes the local communities of Acworth, Charlestown and Langdon.
Republican Jim Creighton of Antrim is running for Hillsborough House District 38, which includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock. Creighton joins fellow Republican Riche Colcombe of Hillsboro in the race for the two seats. Incumbent Rep. Jim Bosman, D-Francestown, is running for re-election, and Stephanie Hyland of Francestown is also a candidate in the Democratic field.
New Hampshire’s primary for U.S. House and Senate, along with state and county offices, is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3. The filing period ended June 12, although Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan told The Sentinel via email that the office expected to continue to receive filings for state representatives, submitted before the deadline, from town clerks. He also noted that political parties have additional time to fill candidate vacancies.