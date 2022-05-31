SWANZEY — Cheshire County officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 53 Monadnock Highway, where construction of a facility to house a new county-run EMS service is expected to get underway as soon as this week.
As vehicles rumbled through the Route 12 traffic circle, public officials wearing hardhats and wielding shovels gathered on the grass near where the six-bay garage that will serve as the homebase for Cheshire EMS will be built.
“It will be a facility that is absolutely unequaled in the region,” Jack Wozmak, chairman of the Cheshire County Commissioners, said. “We'd be remiss if we didn't recognize all of the support from the county delegation, from our federal representatives in Washington as well as the federal dollars that are helping us accomplish this magnificent facility that will pretty much recreate the next backbone of the EMS system for the entire county.”
The $1.1 million project — $395,000 for the March purchase of the property and $705,000 in construction costs — will be funded entirely through federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to County Administrator Chris Coates. Coates said Tuesday that construction could be complete by the end of September.
An existing structure and adjacent barn at the property — the former site of Stromgren Plumbing and Heating — will be renovated as part of the project. The refurbished barn structure will include offices, a full kitchen and dining area, lounge area and private sleeping quarters for ambulance staff, while the residence will be used to host traveling nurses for the region, Coates said.
Cheshire EMS expects to employ between 30 and 35 people, with six to eight staff members per shift generally on-site at the Swanzey station, he said. Also using ARPA funds, the county has purchased seven ambulances and a paramedic interceptor for the EMS service, which will operate as a county department.
The groundbreaking comes just a month after the county announced that plans to purchase the assets of DiLuzio Ambulance Service in Keene had fallen through. Talks between the county and the private emergency medical service — owned by the DiLuzio family since 1975 — had been ongoing since January 2021, with county officials announcing their plans for a public takeover of the company last November.
At the time, the county said the proposed purchase followed years of discussions with county officials and local fire departments and emergency services about the costs and personnel shortages that have long been a struggle.
The county had offered $750,000 for DiLuzio’s assets, Coates previously told The Sentinel. He said a good faith effort went into negotiations with the ambulance service.
The ambulance company had offered the county access to its vehicles and building on Court Street in Keene rent-free for one year, with the possibility of a second year, according to Bob DiLuzio, who owns the private ambulance service with his wife, Linda. But as the negotiations unfolded there were complexities related to a private company becoming a public entity, he said last month when the deal fell through, declining to elaborate due to a non-disclosure agreement with the county.
Had the deal gone through, Cheshire County had plans to retain DiLuzio’s existing contracts — which make it the primary EMS provider for Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, such as Walpole and Winchester — Coates had previously said.
DiLuzio said last month that will continue operations as normal, with those contracts still in place.
But Wozmak said Tuesday that the county expects that every town currently served by DiLuzio will eventually be served by the Cheshire EMS.
“The towns have their own authority to choose whatever vendor they want,” Wozmak said. “We’ve had conversations with them over the past year and we expect ultimately they will choose us.”
The DiLuzio Family could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Since the county’s EMS operation will have to be self-sustaining with ambulance fees and contracts providing the funding for the department, the county has already established that towns could have to pay as much as 2 ½ times their current rate, he said.
The county is working with the consulting firm Municipal Resources, Inc., which is spearheading the search for a chief to lead Cheshire EMS. The county has received 20 applications, completed nine interviews and will advance three candidates to an interview committee by late June, Wozmak said, with the goal of having the position filled by July or August. He said he expects the ambulance service could be operational by September.
While the Swanzey facility will be the base-of-operations for Cheshire EMS, the county also plans to have several additional sites throughout the county to provide quick response times. The county is eyeing a property in Stoddard and is searching for other locations, Wozmak said.
N.H. Rep. Daniel Eaton, the Stoddard Republican who chairs the Cheshire County Delegation, described the proposed Cheshire EMS layout as a “a hub and spoke system” with the Swanzey facility at the center.
“We will be faster, better equipped, easier to manage and be able to not only attract but retain the best and the brightest and have the best training and the best equipment,” Eaton said. “... This is the next extension of doing public safety and we’re going to do it as well as it can be done anywhere in the country.”