WESTMORELAND — A worker at the county-run Maplewood Nursing Home who tested positive for COVID-19 about a week ago was negative when re-tested, according to Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates.
Coates described the initial result as a false positive.
The employee was the second in recent weeks to test positive initially and later test negative, according to the county. Neither cared directly for nursing home residents.
Other than those two workers, the nursing home has not reported any other positive tests among employees since late April, when a part-time worker was diagnosed with the viral disease. Similarly, that worker did not have direct care responsibilities.
The county has not reported any positive cases among residents. At the state's direction, it and other nursing homes are testing 10 percent of the population per week to monitor for the disease.