Cheshire County officials have developed a program that enables the county jail to provide free transportation for newly released inmates, who are unable to secure their own ride, to their stated residences.
Doug Iosue, the jail’s superintendent, said the program started in May after the county commissioners approved appropriating $12,000 from the jail’s budget to fund the effort.
Iosue said the program provides a more secure and safer alternative than the system used before, in which all released inmates were driven to Keene and dropped off at the bus stop at Gilbo Avenue, roughly four miles from the jail.
But now, if an inmate doesn’t have a friend or relative picking them up, they’re able to hitch a ride with one of three Keene-based transportation businesses the county has contracted: Adventure Limousine & Transportation, Tony’s Taxi and T&D Driving Service.
The policy change came about after officials of Keene and Cheshire County were engaged in talks to ease the transition of recently released inmates back into their home communities.
In January, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel that she was concerned for the released inmates, many of whom might be unhoused and not have a place to stay. She also said that Keene’s Human Resources office helps those who are unhoused seek assistance, either by helping them find shelter or by connecting them with their home communities.
Iosue said in January that many of these individuals are taken into protective custody because they’re found to be intoxicated or incapacitated, but haven’t necessarily committed a crime. By law, he said, the jail cannot hold them for more than 24 hours.
Iosue emphasized that even before people are taken into protective custody, many police officers try to find a contact to take them home or somewhere to stay upon their release.
Despite those efforts, in 2022, jail staff dropped off 133 people at Gilbo Avenue, he said previously.
That policy applied to any inmate of the jail, regardless of whether their permanent residence is in the county, or beyond.
According to census statistics, Cheshire County is spread over more than 700 square miles.
Iosue said the new transportation system is more convenient for inmates and jail staff.
“We set up a voucher system and we are basically allowing them to be transported to their residence or sometimes to a treatment program,” Iosue said. “It’s saving our correctional officer resources to be used where we want them: in the jail, and not driving folks around as a taxi service. ... It’s working very well from our perspective.”
The jail provides money vouchers to inmates at the time of release, which cover the cost of transportation. The jail is billed by the transportation companies at the end of each month, Iosue said.
This cost was about $920 in May and $850 in June, for approximately 20 rides each month.
“Ultimately I think it’s safer and more secure getting them from point A, the jail, to point B, their stated residence, or to a treatment program,” he said. “It’s safer that they’re not walking in traffic and they’re getting all the way to where they need to be.”
Iosue said that the jail houses very few inmates with permanent residences outside of the county, but they would also likely be given transportation.
“It’s rare but there are some that live in Massachusetts passing through, who commit a crime in Cheshire County,” he said. “We would transport them even that far away. This is only our last option, the first option is to still to have family or friends pick them up.”
If an individual is unhoused, and they had been staying at an emergency shelter prior to being taken into custody, Iosue said they would be driven there.
Dragon said in an email Thursday that when she initially brought forward her concerns to Iosue and other county officials, they were all “very receptive to coming up with a solution.”
“I am grateful to the county for putting in place these transportation services,” Dragon said.
