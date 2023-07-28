20230728-LOC-Gilbo

Cheshire County officials have developed a program that enables the county jail to provide free transportation for newly released inmates who are unable to secure their own ride. Under the system used before, all released inmates were dropped off at the bus stop at Gilbo Avenue, roughly four miles from the jail.

