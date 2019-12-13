A new grant program from the Cheshire County Conservation District aims to help small landowners improve the wildlife habitat on their properties.
“You don’t have to have large tracts of land to make a difference,” said Amanda Littleton, the district manager. “I mean, you could have one quarter-acre plot in Keene and rip up your lawn and turn it into a pollinator meadow.”
New Hampshire is among the most forested states, and most of that forestland is privately owned. Larger holdings account for much of that land, but the state also has numerous plots with 50 acres or less, according to a 2012 report from the U.S. Forest Service.
The district’s new Conservation Opportunity Fund is geared toward landowners with fewer than 25 acres. Eligible projects include pollinator habitat, “rain gardens” that absorb runoff, vegetated buffers along water bodies and early successional habitat — shrublands and young forests where certain birds and other animals thrive.
Up to $3,000 in grants will be offered in 2020, with a maximum of $1,500 for any one award. Proposals are due March 1. The grants can cover direct expenses like buying plants or paying for tree removal, but not feasibility studies or the time a landowner spends on the project.
Littleton said the Walpole-based conservation district — a government agency established in the 1940s — started the grant program to fill a gap. While resources exist to support habitat improvement on larger properties, less assistance is available to smaller landowners, she said.
The Conservation Opportunity Fund was started with a $67,315 gift from a donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, according to Littleton. The plan is to buttress that with other fundraising and offer the grants annually.
“We’re starting small with this,” she said. “We’re kind of seeing this as a pilot year.”
Littleton pointed to pollinators as one opportunity for even the smallest bits of land to make a difference. “There’s been a real decline in pollinators in the region,” she said, noting that creatures like bees and other insects are important for the health of the ecosystem as well as agriculture. Pollinators need native plants that bloom at different times between spring and fall, as well as undisturbed areas for nesting, she said.
Another possibility is creating patches of shrubland and young forest, “which is really important for a lot of species of concern that we have — not just birds, but mammals and reptiles,” said Jeff Littleton, principal ecologist with the Chesterfield consulting firm Moosewood Ecological LLC (and Amanda’s husband).
Jeff Littleton said the region has a lot of mature forest, but could use more early successional habitat to support the species that need it.
Amanda Littleton said the list of eligible project types included on the conservation district’s request for proposals is not meant to be exhaustive.
“We’re really eager to hear ideas that landowners have about their own interests and goals for their property and wildlife-habitat management,” she said. “And we are open to adding to the list of eligible projects. So we’d love to hear from folks about what they would like to see funding for.”
Application materials and more details about the grant program can be accessed at cheshireconservation.org/conservation-opportunity-fund.