Those involved with a county criminal-justice initiative to treat people with serious substance-use disorders include clinicians, prosecutors, defense attorneys and a judge.
Soon, the Cheshire County Drug Court plans to also employ a full-time recovery coach, who the program’s coordinator said will help connect participants with additional resources and keep them from relapsing.
To hire the recovery coach, county officials will tap a $550,000 grant they were awarded last week by the U.S. Department of Justice for that purpose. The federal dollars will fund that job for the next four years, according to Drug Court Coordinator Alison Welsh, who said Wednesday she expects the position will exist past 2025, too.
Created eight years ago, the drug court is meant to rehabilitate county residents with serious addictions and long rap sheets while diverting them away from more punitive outcomes, such as prison. The intensive program, which lasts at least a year and involves treatment for a substance-use disorder and behavioral therapy, had graduated 34 people as of January, Welsh said at the time.
People who have made it through the program say it helped them cope in healthier ways, reconnect with their families and lay a foundation for long-term recovery, The Sentinel reported previously.
Welsh said the drug court employs two full-time clinicians who provide addiction treatment, in addition to a full-time case manager.
The recovery coach would help participants find mental-health and other resources and enroll in recovery-oriented social activities, while also providing ongoing support to keep them from relapsing, she said. Those responsibilities would also include helping people find jobs, housing and educational opportunities, according to Welsh.
“I think this will really improve the work we’ve been doing,” she told Cheshire County commissioners on Wednesday.
By hiring a full-time recovery coach, county officials hope to reduce recidivism — the rate of criminal reoffending by drug court participants — from 59 percent to 47 percent within four years, according to a Justice Department grant description. They also hope the program’s graduation rate will rise to 60 percent, from 48 percent, by that time.
Welsh said the recovery coach may boost those efforts by connecting drug court participants with people who previously completed the program, who can offer them additional support.
“We plan on having [them] enhance our program by creating a robust alumni group as well,” she said.
County officials will work with the Rochester-based SOS Recovery Community Organization to recruit, train and supervise the new recovery coach, Welsh said.
Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation applauded the Justice Department grant in written statements to The Sentinel.
U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, who earlier this year urged DOJ to continue funding drug courts nationwide, said she was “proud to help secure” money for the county program.
“We know that support systems and recovery networks greatly reduce the chances of relapse and improve outcomes for those struggling with substance use,” said Kuster, a Democrat, “and this funding will expand access to those crucial resources to help Granite Staters recover and continue on with their lives.”
Calling substance-use disorders a public health emergency, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said criminal punishment isn’t an effective solution to the issue. Shaheen, a Democrat who chairs the Senate committee that funds the Justice Department, said more resources are instead needed for addiction treatment.
“Turning the tide on this epidemic requires meaningful investments in the long-term recovery of those who are struggling, which is precisely what this federal grant seeks to do by bolstering Cheshire County Drug Court’s recovery training program,” she said.
Welsh said Wednesday she expects the recovery coach will continue that work even after the federal funds expire.
For that to happen, however, she said the drug court plans to eventually bill Medicaid and other insurance providers for its treatment services. That would allow the program to continue employing a recovery coach without raising county taxes.
“I’m not going to hit you guys up,” she told county commissioners. “That’s my plan. I’m going to try to stick to it.”