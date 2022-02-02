Plans for Cheshire County to take over a major local EMS provider are delayed due to a variety of issues, including negotiations that have dragged on longer than expected, according to county officials.
The officials and a representative from the Keene-based DiLuzio Ambulance Service said this week they still expect a deal for the company — initially planned for last month — to be completed.
The county announced its intention to acquire DiLuzio late last year, saying the move follows years of discussions with first responders about financial strain and personnel shortages that have long caused problems in that sector. If the deal is finalized, DiLuzio — the primary ambulance service for many Monadnock Region towns — would become a public entity.
That transaction has been slowed, however, because of bureaucratic delays and negotiations that haven’t yet been concluded, according to County Administrator Chris Coates.
“These details, among others, will take more time to resolve,” he told The Sentinel in an email. “We intend to pursue all negotiations and transactions to their natural conclusion to reach a successful outcome that will enable Cheshire County to begin operating this new EMS department.”
In addition to a final deal for DiLuzio that Coates said is “very close,” the county is waiting on state certification as an EMS provider.
Sheryl Trombly, the county finance director, said Tuesday that application has already been filed with the N.H. Department of Safety. Once approved, she said, Cheshire County can then submit a separate request for its ambulance services to be eligible for Medicare reimbursement.
Also holding up the DiLuzio transfer, Coates said, are supply-chain delays that have kept the county from receiving new, fully equipped ambulances it ordered.
Coates declined to say when he thinks the slowdown may be resolved out of concern for possibly setting an unrealistic expectation. County staff, he said, are dealing with the situation “thoughtfully and pragmatically.”
“We’re working to resolve all the issues and … get this transaction done so that we can move forward and support the county,” he said.
Cheshire County plans to retain DiLuzio’s existing contracts — which make it the primary EMS provider for Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, including Walpole and Winchester — officials have said. The company has for years struggled with staffing problems and lagging response times, Coates told The Sentinel previously.
Rob DiLuzio Jr., whose family owns the company, said Wednesday the recent delays are partially due to added complexities involved with a public entity taking over a private firm.
“It's taking time,” he said. “That's all.”
The slowdown hasn’t affected ambulance-service operations, DiLuzio said, shrugging off any notion that continued delays could pose a problem for the company.
“We're still operating as we always have for 70 years,” he said. “We've made clear to the county we're committed and dedicated to the citizens and providing the same service we always have.”
The new EMS department is projected to cost $3.2 million next year, mostly in employee wages, though county officials say property taxes won’t go up to pay for it. Instead, the program would be paid for with its own revenue and federal funding.
Nonetheless, Coates has said DiLuzio-covered towns may see their rates increase under a county-run ambulance service. Keene, which has its own EMS program, wouldn’t pay more than it already does for supplementary help from the company, he told the City Council last year.
Cost is not among the factors holding up the DiLuzio deal, according to Coates. The county’s executive committee — a group of state lawmakers who review its budget each year — recently looked at the EMS department proposal and didn’t have any major reservations, he said.
Sentinel staff writer Ryan Spencer contributed reporting to this article.