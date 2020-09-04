Cheshire County Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Weed has endorsed Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
In a letter to the editor announcing his support, Weed wrote that Volinsky, “offers a track record, analytical ability, and passion about changing the burdensome structural restraints of NH’s past.”
Volinsky is running against fellow Concord Democrat Dan Feltes, New Hampshire’s Senate majority leader, in Tuesday’s primary.
Weed, a Keene Democrat and former state representative, is also on the primary ballot, vying with Keene City Councilor Randy L. Filiault for the party’s nomination for Cheshire County treasurer.
The general election will be held Nov. 3.