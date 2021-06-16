Cheshire County commissioners will support Hundred Nights' plan to apply for $500,000 in grant funds to build a new homeless shelter on Water Street in Keene.
Following a public hearing Wednesday, the commissioners — Terry Clark, Robert Englund and John Wozmak — voted unanimously to authorize a Community Development Block Grant application. If the application is successful, the funds will be put toward Hundred Nights' plan to build a three-story, approximately 15,000 square-foot, ADA-compliant shelter at 122-124 Water St.
"We're not planning to expand the number of shelter beds, we're just trying to make the service delivery easier for staff and also better for our clients as well," said Sara Barrett, who is working with Hundred Nights on the shelter project. "We are including some design features that accommodate some of the diverse populations that Hundred Nights serves."
These accommodations include private rooms for families, enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities, more storage, more public space for people to come in from the cold, and private rooms for clients to meet with counselors or case workers. The new facility would also house the organization's resource center.
The plan has been in the works for years as the organization has been looking to move from its site on Lamson Street.
Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) are part of a federal program that aims to encourage development, especially in ways that benefit people of low- and moderate-income. The funds can be used for projects related to economic development, small business, public facilities and housing.
The grants must be administered by a municipality, which is where Cheshire County comes in.
According to James Weatherly, of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, which would serve as the grant administrator for the CDBG funds, assistance will be sought under both the standard CDBG program as well as a supplementary CDBG program designed to assist with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Including construction costs, fundraising campaign expenses, money to purchase the land and a 10 percent contingency budget, the total price tag of the project is around $5.5 million dollars, according to Barrett. Hundred Nights has collected some of those funds already, and was recently granted $750,000 in tax credits from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority.
According to a news release Tuesday from the finance authority, businesses in New Hampshire can support the chosen projects by purchasing tax credits, which allows them to receive a 75 percent credit that can be applied to the Business Profits Tax, Business Enterprise Tax or their insurance premium. In exchange, the projects receive a donation.
The cost of the shelter project — slated for the former site of Tom's Auto Service — has gone up since last year, when it was estimated at about $3.5 million, according to Barrett. She said the reason for the hike was two-fold: The cost of materials, particularly lumber, has "gone up significantly," and the footprint of the building was expanded to enable better social distancing as a result of the pandemic.
The plans hit a roadblock late last year when three residents challenged a variance that Keene's Zoning Board of Adjustment granted to Hundred Nights. However, a judge ruled in March that the variance was "neither unlawful nor unreasonable."
According to Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights, the new facility would enable the nonprofit to bring all of its services together under a single roof.
"We are desperately in need of a larger facility that can hold everybody that could potentially use a bed in the wintertime and in the summertime in one location," she said. "Consolidating all of the different locations into one will only benefit all of us and I think that the time is right."
Hundred Nights will continue its fundraising efforts in the coming months, Barrett said. If all goes according to plan, she said site work will be able to start as early as this fall, with a hope of breaking ground in spring 2022.