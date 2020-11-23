WESTMORELAND — A resident at Maplewood Nursing Home remains the only person to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the facility's latest round of testing, with a small portion of the results still outstanding as of Sunday, according to Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates.
The county-run facility tested 258 residents and staff last week, including the resident whose positive result Coates announced in a news release Friday evening. This case is the first among Maplewood residents, though staff have previously tested positive.
Results from eight of last week's tests remained outstanding as of Sunday night, according to Coates. Of the 250 returned results, all but the one resident's case announced Friday were negative.
Coates said the outstanding tests represent four residents, three staff members and an assisted-living facility resident.
All Maplewood staff and a limited number of residents are tested for the novel coronavirus each week. A new round of testing begins Nov. 23, according to Coates.
Following the positive test Friday, he explained that the affected unit would be placed under a two-week quarantine that involves heightened safety protocols and residents' remaining in their rooms. Maplewood staff are assigned to a specific unit and do not move among them, he said.
“This is difficult information for us all to learn, and we believe that the precautions we have taken so far will assist us to mitigate any spread,” Coates said in the Friday news release announcing the positive test. “Our goal is to protect all residents and staff.”
Two Maplewood employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Coates said Friday that one of them chose to get re-tested and received a negative result. However, the county still treats such cases as if they were positive for quarantine procedures, he said.