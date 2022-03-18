On the heels of people being told to leave an encampment behind a Keene shopping plaza, three city councilors are encouraging the governing body to take action to reduce “harms associated with houselessness,” according to a letter they submitted to the City Council.
This could include establishing a designated area for camping with city-funded dumpsters and restrooms, they suggested, or parking lots where people living out of their cars could sleep for the night.
The letter, signed by Councilors Bryan Lake, Ward 3; Bobby Williams, Ward 2; and Catherine Workman, Ward 4, also outlines other potential initiatives, including working with local social service organizations to provide outreach support and avenues toward stable housing; reviewing building code and zoning ordinances to make room for affordable housing options and accessory dwelling units; working to expedite projects that would expand Keene's housing capacity; and establishing public restrooms downtown.
The letter requests that the city consider funding for these initiatives as it plans for the upcoming budget.
“As our regional housing shortage continues, as evictions catch-up to pre-covid levels, and as shelters have maxed-out capacity, we see a need for the City of Keene to take stock of its housing and homelessness strategy,” the letter says.
The matter was referred to the council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee for consideration.
Following Thursday's meeting, Councilors Lake and Williams said the community has expressed concern about homelessness in the city and it's time to act.
“I think there’s a lot of that that is simply stuff that has been discussed before [but] hasn’t been actioned on,” Lake said. He pointed to the letter’s call for more affordable housing.
“There’s a need for affordable housing and so it's obvious that we need to continue to push things like that forward.”
The letter is dated March 15 — the day after the deadline people living at the camp behind Hannaford were given to leave.
Last week, Keene police issued no-trespass orders on behalf of the property owners, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon previously told The Sentinel. The move came after a January meeting with the property managers and the plaza’s tenants, who raised concerns over customer and employee safety, according to Dragon, as well as the amount of trash accumulating in the woods.
Kristin McKeon, president of Ellis Robertson Corp. — which co-owns the West Street Shopping Center with Realties Inc. — said last week that the decision was a difficult one made “with a heavy heart.”
Last Thursday, Dragon told The Sentinel that the city would help anyone needing assistance, though she said not everyone is interested in the services the city offers.
As of that day, two people had decided to go to rehabilitation facilities, and a third had been housed through Southwestern Community Services, she said.
On Monday, one woman who had been living behind the shopping complex with her fiancé for about two years, said she wished the city would provide a designated camping area where they could live unbothered.
After Thursday’s meeting, Williams said it’s been a cyclical situation with people being told to leave the camp every few years. It’s time to try something different, he said.
The list of initiatives he, Lake and Workman submitted to the council is not comprehensive, Williams said, but the councilors wanted to put ideas out there and get people thinking about what concrete actions the community can take.
“This is really just an opportunity to talk about those strategies,” he said. “And to see what the people of Keene really want to support and what are we are willing to do to support our population of people who are unhoused.”