After failing to win a Keene committee’s support, the city councilor who proposed renaming North Bridge in honor of the late former Mayor Philip “Dale” Pregent has suggested focusing on another bridge instead.
Pregent, who died in March at the age of 84, served two terms as mayor and also two separate stints as a city councilor. Councilor Bobby Williams proposed renaming the bridge, which carries the Cheshire Rail Trail over Routes 9, 10 and 12 just south of Kohl’s, in his memory after being approached by his son, Greg Pregent.
“Mayor Dale Pregent was closely involved in the planning and development process for North Bridge, which was built the year after he left office,” Williams said in June. “Today, North Bridge is a vital link in Keene’s growing network of pedestrian and bicycle trails, and we are all the beneficiaries of his effort and vision. I think renaming the bridge in his honor is a fitting way to show our city’s appreciation for his many years of dedicated service.”
But members of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Pathways Advisory Committee had reservations about the name change, according to minutes from their July 14 meeting. The committee said the bridge has become colloquially known as North Bridge and recommended that the city explore naming a portion of trail between Island and Pitcher streets, which includes North Bridge, in Pregent’s memory instead.
However, at Wednesday’s meeting of the City Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, Williams said Pregent’s family wasn’t thrilled with this idea. As an alternative, he suggested naming a bridge being rebuilt over Swanzey Factory Road for Pregent.
“This is a really cool bridge, and I think we should bring more attention to this project,” Williams said. “This is a World War II surplus bridge that has been doing service on Island Street here for decades and is being reconstructed over Swanzey Factory Road.”
That bridge, which is scheduled to be taken down next summer as part of the city’s Winchester Street reconstruction project, would be reassembled at Swanzey Factory Road, according to City Engineer Don Lussier. It would link to the nearby Stone Arch Bridge and a 216-foot bridge from Londonderry that Keene officials expect to purchase and rebuild over Route 101 as part of the city’s planned Transportation Heritage Trail — a rail trail expansion project celebrating the region’s transportation history — he said.
Williams joked Wednesday that it would be a fitting tribute because the Island Street bridge, which he said doesn’t really have a name now, is an antique, and Pregent was an antiques dealer.
Greg Pregent, who once served on the city’s bicycle and pedestrian committee, said he introduced his father to the need for more non-motor transportation infrastructure around 2010 or 2011, and the elder Pregent was quick to take up the cause.
After Greg Pregent approached Williams about renaming North Bridge, Williams agreed, and brought the idea to the council in June. Mayor George Hansel referred it to the MSFI Committee, which in turn referred it to the bicycle and pedestrian committee.
North Bridge is no stranger to disagreements about its name. There was a great deal of discussion and debate about what to call it prior to its opening in 2012.
“North Bridge” was meant to be a temporary moniker, but it stuck.
“If you want controversy, try naming a bridge after a person,” said Councilor Randy Filiault at Wednesday’s MSFI Committee meeting, adding that people will often make their own suggestions of who a bridge should be named for.
Filiault suggested the MSFI Committee respect the wishes of Pregent’s family by not going forward with the bicycle and pedestrian committee’s recommendation.
Councilor Janis Manwaring, chair of the MSFI Committee and a member of the bicycle and pedestrian committee, pointed out that creating a plaque to install along the trail in recognition of Pregent is something that could be done quickly. Renaming a bridge, she said, could take years.
Williams said he will submit a new request for the council to consider naming the Swanzey Factory Road bridge for Pregent instead. The MSFI Committee voted to accept the bicycle and pedestrian committee’s recommendation as informational, a procedural step that requires no additional action.