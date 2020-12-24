With two COVID-19 vaccines approved and quarantine fatigue fully set in, Keene community members are looking to host a food festival next year to celebrate a return to life as usual and to drum up support for the city’s restaurant industry, which has been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
Earlier this month, Keene City Councilor Michael Remy introduced the idea to the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee. The concept is simple, he said: Restaurants would set up booths around Central Square and offer samples of their cuisine in exchange for tokens, which guests would purchase upon arrival.
“We’re really thinking of this as kind of a grand reopening, hopefully, of downtown next year,” he said. “We’re targeting May, ... going in hopeful that everything is going to be OK by then; none of us have a crystal ball. We’re looking at the May 15th/16th weekend.”
The event is being designed so that, if there are still public safety concerns around COVID-19 come May, the festival can be moved to a later date, possibly sometime in September, according to Remy.
In voicing support for the festival, Councilor Mitch Greenwald suggested widening the footprint a bit more. That way, he said, restaurants throughout downtown could participate by setting up tables in the parking spots in front of their businesses.
Councilor Gladys Johnsen also said she liked the idea and proposed reaching out to local schools to bring in student musicians to add a musical component to the festival.
In addition to restaurants offering samples, Remy said some local culinary experts would be tapped to conduct food demonstrations. He said this portion of the event is being organized by Luca Paris, owner of Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe. As currently planned, the demonstrations would take place near the Central Square gazebo.
The idea for the festival originated within City Manager Elizabeth Dragon’s downtown reopening committee, Remy said. But after some discussion about how involved the city should be in the event, it was decided the city should play a supporting role.
Instead, Remy explained that the Keene Young Professionals Network, of which he is a member, has offered to organize the festival. PLD Committee Chairwoman Kate Bosley asked whether the the young professionals group had begun discussing logistics with the city, and while Remy said there had been some preliminary conversations, no formal processes had been initiated.
The proposed festival was brought before the PLD Committee so organizers could request permission both to close Central Square to traffic temporarily and to seek access to any extra community-event funding the city might have after so many events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Bosley told Remy that there is support for the idea within the committee but asked him to work out the details and bring a more developed plan back for further discussion.
Bosley urged Remy and the Young Professionals Network to think big. She encouraged considering how other parts of downtown — such as Gilbo Avenue — could be involved and suggested taking some inspiration from the city’s past street fairs. She also suggested involving the Keene farmers market, assuming the festival is held on a Saturday.
“I love this idea,” Bosley said. “I think anything that we can do to bring energy back to downtown and support our restaurants is going to be fantastic.”
Dragon encouraged continued discussion and planning to help the city get an idea of how much funding is needed and recommended that the committee place the request on “more time” status. The committee voted unanimously to do so, pending additional discussion.