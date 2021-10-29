A Keene City Council committee on Thursday recommended the city enter into a settlement agreement with several pharmaceutical companies to resolve litigation stemming from the national opioid crisis.
The council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted unanimously in favor of joining a nationwide agreement that would end litigation brought by states and local governments against three pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen.
According to Keene City Attorney Tom Mullins, the settlement has not yet been implemented because enough participants need to join it for the process to go forward and for the defendants to agree to it. He noted that the state is planning to enter into the settlement, opening the door for Keene to do so as well.
Mullins said the overall national settlement agreement at this time is somewhere in the neighborhood of $22 billion to be paid over several years. Of that, he said the state’s pro-rata share would be around 6.62 percent. He said any money received through the settlement would go into the state’s Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which determines how the funds should be distributed and what they should be used for.
In April 2018, Keene sued about a dozen pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors over their roles in the opioid crisis. City officials estimated in the initial filing in U.S. District Court in Concord that the opioid crisis costs Keene hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in municipal services.
This litigation was almost immediately consolidated into a national multi-tort lawsuit, Mullins told The Sentinel last month, which allows one group of attorneys to represent all those affected.
Keene has until Jan. 2 to determine whether to join the settlement. The full council will consider the recommendation at its next meeting, set for Thursday at 7 p.m.