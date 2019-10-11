In response to safety concerns in Keene’s neighborhoods, some city councilors are pushing for a traffic study of all residential areas.
The council’s five-member municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee voted 3-2 this week to recommend the council direct staff to conduct a comprehensive review of speed limits in the city. Councilors Randy L. Filiault, Stephen L. Hooper and Janis O. Manwaring supported the measure, while Councilors Gary P. Lamoureux and Robert B. Sutherland dissented.
Wednesday’s discussion was prompted by Councilor Kate M. Bosley, who isn’t a member of the committee but sent a letter to the council last month requesting a review of neighborhood speeds in Keene, “paying close attention to high and medium density zones.” Councilor David C. Richards signed her letter in support.
Bosley’s request was spurred by a petition this summer from people on Stonehouse Lane, Skyline Drive and Summit Ridge Drive, residential roads behind the Keene Family YMCA. Residents asked the council to lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph, citing a lack of posted signage, the presence of children playing outdoors, a prevalence of speeding vehicles and a recent crash on Skyline Drive.
All city-owned streets carry a speed limit of 30 mph unless specified otherwise.
The council approved the petitioners’ request last month 12-2, with Lamoureux and Sutherland opposed.
“It just concerned me that I feel like we were looking at these incidences on a case-by-case basis, and it was very complaint-driven, and it wasn’t holistic from a whole city standpoint,” Bosley told the committee Wednesday night. She added that she’s heard from five families this week about neighborhood traffic concerns.
Hypothetically speaking, dropping the speed limit to 25 mph citywide might work when it’s first implemented, she said, but that could lose its effectiveness after drivers get accustomed to the new normal. Bosley presented some other traffic-calming ideas for consideration, such as electronic monitors that measure and display speed, as well as license plate readers.
Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist explained that there are strict criteria in state law regarding the use of license plate readers, though, and City Attorney Thomas P. Mullins agreed that the technology is heavily restricted.
Blomquist also asserted that, according to data that have been collected, speeding typically isn’t a problem in Keene neighborhoods. He pointed out that, to a pedestrian, a moving vehicle can seem like it’s traveling much faster than it is and feel more dangerous.
Sutherland said later that it might be an issue of perception, rather than safety.
“I’m just wondering if this is looking for a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist, but a perception exists,” he said, and if that’s the case, a data-driven study could reveal this to the council and the public.
Sutherland added that, if increased enforcement is suggested, staff should return with cost information.
Along with Keene Police Chief Steven Russo and City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon, Blomquist told the committee that an extensive review of this scope would take time and many staff hours. If the City Council approves this measure at its meeting next week, Blomquist said a report likely wouldn’t be complete until after January, when new councilors have been elected and inaugurated.
“We’re talking about doing an analysis of the whole city and speed limits and safety issues and other calming techniques,” Dragon said. “[It’s] certainly something we can do, but I hope that there’s not an expectation for a quick turnaround.”