Following renewed discussions on whether to adjust or eliminate Keene's primary elections due to high cost, councilors opted Thursday to hold off on pursuing any further action on the matter.
The topic of conversation stemmed from a September 2021 letter to the City Council and Mayor George Hansel in which Councilor Randy Filiault suggested either eliminating the municipal primary election or raising the number of candidates needed to trigger one. When the letter first came before councilors over a year ago, members of the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted to place his request on more time — a move that allows the committee to continue the discussion at a later date after more information has been collected.
"I don't have a strong opinion either way," Filiault said in a recording of the meeting on the city's website. "It's just something I thought should be brought up so we can take a look at it and see if it needs to be modified or not."
At Thursday's FOP meeting, councilors took no action on the matter, instead accepting Filiault's letter as informational.
In order to eliminate or change the primary process, an amendment to the city charter would need to be approved by voters during a regular municipal election. City Clerk Patty Little explained at the meeting that to pursue this matter further, the mayor would need to designate a committee for the issue, either FOP or an ad hoc committee. This would have to be done by April 6 if an amendment were to go before voters in the November election. If approved, she added these changes would go in effect at the start of 2024.
"There's benefits to a primary and the one you hear the most is that it is the process for write-in nominations to get their name on the general ballot," she said. "The con is that there's an expense here."
According to Little, the 2021 primary cost the city more than $10,600, which eliminated only one name.
Keene voters passed a charter amendment during the 2011 election that established a minimum number of candidates needed for a primary election. In the mayoral and ward councilor races, more than two candidates are required for a primary to be held. For councilor at-large elections, a primary is needed if there are more than 10.
Since then, primary races have been triggered by a single candidate each municipal election year. Little said there were 11 councilor at-large candidates in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 races, and 2017 also saw three candidates in the mayoral race and the Ward 1 and Ward 3 council races, according to Little. In 2019, there were three candidates for mayor and three candidates for Ward 4 councilor. And in 2021, it was once again three mayoral candidates that triggered a primary.
City Attorney Thomas Mullins said he had looked into whether it would be possible for Keene to hold runoff elections, which are held after a general election when the winning candidate does not meet the threshold required to secure the seat they are running for. He added that this might occur in a situation where there were three candidates for mayor and none of them received a majority of voter support. After consulting with state officials, Mullins found that Keene would not be permitted to do that.
"So if we eliminated the primary and had that situation, we would have to consider the idea that we might have a mayor without a majority of support," he said.
After hearing from Little and Mullins, committee members said they felt it best to hold off from taking any action for now.
"My personal feeling is that I'm not interested in making a change," said Councilor Michael Remy. "Councilor [Michael] Giacomo actually got on council originally through a write-in and [Councilor] Kris Roberts as well, so it does happen a lot."
Councilor Andrew Madison agreed with Remy.
"I'm very reluctant to remove any opportunities for the citizens of the city to vote," he said.
On Saturday, Filiault said he was content with the committee's decision.
"The whole intention is that this is a conversation we should have every year," he said. "I'll probably bring it up again next year. We'll have another election under our belt and we'll get to see how everything goes."
