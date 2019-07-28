City councilors considered a couple of bans in committees this week, from prohibiting smoking on the Keene Public Library’s campus to outlawing truck drivers from using engine brakes on Main Street, as well as an increase to a veterans tax credit.
Proposals that appear before the council are typically referred to one of three standing committees, where councilors conduct most of their work. Community members can offer input at committee meetings, whereas no public comment is allowed during sessions of the full City Council.
Committee recommendations then return to the full council for a vote.
More credit due?
Proposed by Keene resident and veteran Bradford Todd, the finance, organization and personnel committee unanimously supported increasing the tax credit for veterans with a service-connected total disability from $2,000 to $4,000, the new maximum allowed in state law.
Keene has 39 eligible veterans or spouses, according to City Assessor Dan Langille, who said the increase would equate to an additional $78,000 raised in taxes from everyone else, or an impact of about $12 on a $200,000 home.
Break from engine brakes?
Resident James Griffin asked the municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee to consider banning tractor-trailers from using engine brakes on the bypass, specifically down West and Main streets between the Route 9 and 101 exits.
According to Griffin, who said at the meeting he lives on Key Road and worked for 25 years in transportation, engine brakes are meant to slow down trucks when driving down steep hills. He asserted a minority of drivers, typically trash haulers, use these much louder brakes unnecessarily, and they are a disturbance.
Councilor Terry M. Clark, who’s not on the committee, agreed it’s a problem.
But Keene Police Chief Steve Russo and Public Works Director Kurt P. Blomquist said they wouldn't support an ordinance banning engine brakes, noting it’s a safety measure and that enforcement would be difficult.
The committee unanimously voted to put the proposal on more time for staff to review. (Councilor Robert S. Sutherland was absent.)
Snuffing out smoking
That committee also unanimously backed an ordinance to prohibit smoking on the Keene Public Library’s campus, including sidewalks, entrances and the property housing the adjacent Heberton Hall. The measure would exclude designated smoking areas that would be created and required to be at least 20 feet from any walkway or entrance.