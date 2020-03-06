Emmett Soldati comes from Somersworth, a town he said has been described as a sleepy community where residents often feel forgotten.
To illustrate this, Soldati pointed to Route 16, a north-south highway that runs along the state’s eastern border. It has an exit nine, he said, and an exit 11, but it skips exit 10.
“There is no exit 10; if there were, it would lead to Somersworth,” he said during an interview at Prime Roast Coffee in Keene Thursday. “It’s an apt description of how decisions get made in Concord.”
Soldati, the 31-year-old owner of the Teatotaller cafe in Somersworth, is running to represent the Executive Council’s second district. He’s a lifelong resident of Somersworth, with the exception of the three years he spent studying at York University in Toronto and one year in England earning a masters degree in cultural studies from the London School of Economics.
The oddly drawn second district represents his hometown and stretches all the way west to the Vermont state line. It includes Concord and Keene, as well as a number of smaller communities in between. It’s currently represented by gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat, who Soldati said was one of the initial people to suggest he run for the five-member council.
Soldati is running for the Democratic nomination against lawyers Leah Plunkett, Jay Surdukowski, Cinde Warmington and Rep. Craig Thompson of Hancock in the state primary on Sept. 8.
During his time on the campaign trail, he said he’s heard similar sentiments about feeling left behind from members of other New Hampshire communities.
While attending a recent meeting in Charlestown, Soldati said a resident told him they feel their town is often forgotten. He said it’s time someone represents the interests of smaller communities, instead of letting the Concord political class make all the decisions.
If elected, one of his responsibilities would be weighing in on state appointments, and he says he would like to see appointees who can speak to the issues facing residents across New Hampshire.
For starters, he pointed to the opioid crisis, and the many areas of government that might have a say in how to approach the issue. Soldati said he’d like to see state agencies have at least one person on their boards who has experience dealing with addiction.
“If you talk to anyone in recovery, they say, ‘Let me talk to you about housing, let me talk to you about child care, let me talk to you about not being able to get a job because people can see I have a record of being an active user,’ ” he said. “Why doesn’t our Board of Education, our Department of Health and Human Services, our Finance Authority, our Housing Authority … why don’t they have people on the bodies in active recovery?”
Regarding judicial appointments, he said he’d be looking at a nominee’s corporate relationships and their track records on matters involving reproductive rights. He also said he’d like to appoint judges who “understand the Internet age we live in.”
When asked what his campaign has to offer the people of Keene and the Monadnock Region’s other District 2 residents, he said one of his first focuses would be education.
If given a chance to weigh in on an education commissioner appointment, he’d want to see one who values the public school system, adding that he doesn’t believe the state invests enough in education. He noted the troubles schools and districts in the Monadnock Region have faced, nodding to Charlestown’s potential withdrawal from the Fall Mountain Regional School District. Residents of the district’s five member towns will vote on the matter at the polls Tuesday.
Soldati said funding shortages lead to cut programs and shuttered schools, an occurrence he said he’d become aware of locally as well as in other towns across New Hampshire. He said the state needs someone “at the top” who would support public schools.
“We need to have an education commissioner who has worked in a public school, knows the value of public schools and will advocate for public schools,” he said.
He also mentioned what his approach would be to one of the other functions of the Executive Council — approving contracts. He said he would make a point to vet prospective contractors to ensure they would not be discriminatory in their practices.
Additionally, Soldati said he would ask questions about any potential contractor’s lowest-paid employees, which he said Volinsky has been known to ask about, as well as their highest-paid employees. He said he’s concerned not only about working with contractors who don’t pay a livable wage, but also those who contribute to income equality.
Soldati said he’s found success with Teatotaller, which has become a hotspot for the LGBTQ+ community in Somersworth, by giving a voice to those who are struggling to be heard. If he’s elected to the Executive Council, he said he plans to continue with that philosophy.
“The success of my business, the success of Somersworth, is not because of Emmett Soldati,” he said. “I didn’t make Teatotaller gay. I said I have a venue for someone like you to speak up, to come up with a program, to run a campaign, to get involved. So I have learned when you pass the microphone to people, that’s when real progress is made.”