N.H. Rep. David Meuse, the author of two gun-regulation bills that failed this legislative session, said Wednesday he hopes the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school could help reframe the discussion about the need for such measures.
The 18-year-old assailant, who was killed by law-enforcement officers in Tuesday’s attack in Uvalde, used an AR-15-style rifle, The Associated Press reported.
Meuse, a Portsmouth Democrat, said he hopes New Hampshire voters will act.
“What might be different this time is this might create enough momentum to begin to change what people want in their representatives,” said Meuse, who sits on the N.H. House’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
He said it's hard to determine whether any particular regulation could have prevented a certain crime, but the key is to gradually pass laws that can begin to ramp down firearm violence.
“You may believe in the Second Amendment, and that’s fine, I believe in it as well, but at some point you may start to believe like other rights, sometimes it’s important to balance this against other things that are important to us, like, for example, protecting public safety,” Meuse said.
He believes the prevalence of guns and the lack of adequate regulations clearly contribute to shootings.
“We’re setting up a situation where we have so many guns in so many places in the hands of people who may not necessarily be stable that we’re dramatically increasing the risk that one of these incidents could happen someday in New Hampshire," Meuse said.
N.H. Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, rejects the notion that stricter gun-control laws stem violence from firearms.
He notes the high number of homicides in places that have such laws, including Atlanta and Chicago.
This year, the GOP-controlled N.H. Legislature passed and sent to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu House Bill 1178 to prohibit the state from enforcing federal laws, regulations and presidential executive orders regulating guns.
Also awaiting Sununu’s signature is House Bill 1636, which would allow loaded handguns on snowmobiles and off-highway recreational vehicles. Giuda is one of the sponsors.
Last Friday, the Republican governor signed HB 1052, allowing semi-automatic rifles to be used during hunting provided they are loaded with no more than six rounds of ammunition.
Meanwhile, the Legislature this session defeated bills by Meuse to prohibit openly carrying a deadly weapon within 100 feet of a polling place (HB 1096) and banning the display of a deadly weapon at a parade, funeral procession, picket line, march, rally, vigil or demonstration (HB 1151).
Lawmakers also rejected a bill that would have required a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale and another that would prohibit the discharge of a firearm in the direction of a building, livestock or pets.
In 2017, the first bill Sununu signed into law after becoming governor made it legal to carry a concealed, loaded gun in New Hampshire without a license.
Two years later, when Democrats controlled the Legislature, Sununu vetoed bills that would have required background checks for any commercial firearms sales, imposed a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm and prohibited people from carrying a gun on school property.
In his veto message at the time, Sununu cited Article 2-a of New Hampshire’s constitution affording people the right to keep and bear arms.
“Our focus as a nation must be on addressing the root causes of hate and violence,” he said in the message. “Here in New Hampshire, we have taken multiple steps to address our mental health needs and to build a more welcoming and tolerant state.”
For his part, Meuse cites Article 3 of the N.H. Constitution, which reads, “When men enter into a state of society, they surrender up some of their natural rights to that society, in order to ensure the protection of others ..."
Sen. Giuda is the author of Senate Bill 376, approved by the Legislature this session, to set up a board to review police incidents involving citizens affected by mental health issues. Such issues contribute greatly to gun violence, he claims.
Mental health took a turn for the worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Giuda said.
“When you sequester a nation, you lock them down, you make kids wear masks, you keep them from going to school, whatever it is, you disrupt the normal psychological ethos of the nation,” he said. “There’s going to be consequences.”
The National Alliance on Mental Health said the vast majority of violence is not perpetrated by people with mental illness.
“The myth that people with mental illness are violent perpetuates stigma and distracts from the real issues, one of which being that each year, most firearm deaths are suicides, and firearm deaths are the most common method used in suicides,” the group says on its website.
Meuse said extremely angry people with easy access to powerful weapons is a deadly combination.
“A lot of these weapons are outright killing machines,” he said. “When you put them in the hands of angry people, with a grudge, who feel like the world has done them wrong, is it right to call that a mental health issue?”