If Sen. Tom Cotton wants to run for president, he won’t admit it — yet at least.
The Arkansas Republican stayed mum on a potential White House bid during a Friday night visit to Keene, where he spoke at the Cheshire County Republican Committee’s annual holiday fundraiser. Cotton’s speech to around 170 people at Keene Country Club capped a busy day in New Hampshire — his second visit to the state this year — that also included stops in Manchester and Bedford.
His remarks touched on a wide range of topics, including national security, inflation and gun rights, often hammering liberal policies. And he issued a call for Republicans to win majorities in Congress in the 2022 midterm elections to "put the brakes on the Biden agenda."
Cotton, 44, who also visited New Hampshire in July, demurred when asked by reporters after the event about a possible presidential bid in 2024.
“I'm thinking about the next election, which is 2022, and making sure that we win the critical races,” he said. “... Future elections, we'll work out when we get to them.”
Still, political experts in the Granite State say Cotton, who was elected to a second Senate term last year, shows signs of having his eyes on the Oval Office. Those include meeting with party leaders and activists across the state to lay the groundwork for a possible presidential bid, according to Neil Levesque, executive director of the N.H. Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
Earlier on Friday, Cotton sat down with a group of Republican students at St. Anselm. He also hosted roundtable events with law enforcement and business leaders in Manchester and Bedford, respectively.
“I think he definitely has a plan,” Levesque said. “This is not a campaign — if it’s a campaign yet — that is right off the cuff.”
Cotton kept his remarks in Keene focused squarely on 2022, however, when Republicans hope to oust incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat.
His comments included blaming Democratic lawmakers for causing soaring inflation by passing bills that designate trillions of dollars for pandemic relief and infrastructure projects. Higher prices for food, gasoline and utilities are forcing families to now consider which expenses to forgo, Cotton said.
“I would say they’re spending money like drunken sailors,” he said of Democrats, “but it would be an insult to drunken sailors to make that comparison.”
Cotton also blasted President Joe Biden’s pick for U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins, for choosing not to prosecute certain nonviolent crimes, including drug possession with intent to distribute, in her current role as Suffolk County district attorney. (Rollins has said dismissing those misdemeanor cases, or treating them as a civil infraction, helps prevent further offenses by keeping people out of a cycle of incarceration.)
Noting that Hassan voted Thursday to advance Rollins’ nomination, Cotton warned that someone from Massachusetts whom Rollins declined to put in jail could commit a “heinous” crime in New Hampshire.
“Maggie Hassan is going to be responsible for that crime,” he said. “And Maggie Hassan is going to be held accountable next November by the voters of New Hampshire.”
Hassan campaign spokesman Kevin Donohoe called Cotton's comments an "absurd and desperate attack," adding that Rollins has increased the number of drug-trafficking prosecutions by her office.
"Senator Hassan has a long record of combating opioids and aggressively going after fentanyl and drug trafficking — which Senator Cotton would know if he knew anything about New Hampshire," Donohoe told The Sentinel on Saturday.
Perhaps Republicans’ best hope for winning Hassan's seat was dashed last month, when Gov. Chris Sununu announced he will not enter that race and instead will seek a fourth term in Concord.
Cotton said Friday he remains confident New Hampshire Republicans will nominate a strong candidate and defeat Hassan in 2022. Cotton told The Sentinel he spoke with Sununu “on occasion” over the past year, saying he understands, as someone who also has school-age children, the governor’s concerns over how a job in Washington could affect his family.
“I understand that he has a lot of priorities he still wants to fulfill as governor,” he said. “He’s done a great job for these last six years. I’m sure he’ll do a great job for the next two years, as well.”
Friday’s fundraiser also featured several Granite Staters running for federal office, including state Sen. Harold French, R-Franklin, and former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns of Bedford. Both men are running against incumbent Rep. Ann McLane Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Keene. Kelly Ayotte, a former U.S. senator from New Hampshire who appears unlikely to challenge Hassan next year, introduced Cotton.
The Arkansas senator touted his military background, having served in the U.S. Army, including deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, from 2005 to 2009 before several years in the Army Reserve.
In addition to hitting a number of top conservative issues, including gun control and abortion rights, Cotton criticized Biden’s plan to require anyone working at a private company with at least 100 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. That mandate, which a federal court has temporarily blocked, could actually hurt efforts to fight the virus, according to Cotton, who nonetheless pointed out that the vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death.
“I think it actually deterred some people who might have gotten vaccinated from getting [a shot] because they didn’t like the overreach from the federal government,” he told The Sentinel. “It’s also put a strain on the economy as people have been losing their jobs or leaving their jobs because of the mandate.”
That message could resonate with local Republicans, who are particularly worried about government policies, such as the federal vaccine mandate, encroaching on their personal freedoms, according to Kate Day of Spofford. Day, who helped organize Cotton’s visit to Keene, said Friday she thinks those issues have people eager to get involved politically.
“It’s very encouraging to see the enthusiasm among people wanting to come out,” she said. “I do feel like there’s a lot of energy because I feel like there’s a lot of concern about the direction of our country.”
A University of New Hampshire poll from October shows relatively low interest in Cotton as a presidential candidate among likely Republican voters, only 1 percent of whom said he’s their preferred candidate.
By contrast, 43 percent picked former President Donald Trump as their top choice, and 18 percent selected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The same poll also indicates Cotton is less well known than other candidates, with 37 percent of respondents saying they don’t have an opinion of him — giving him a chance to make substantial inroads over the next few years.
Richard Merkt, a Westmoreland resident who chairs the Cheshire County Republican Committee, said after the fundraiser Friday he liked what he heard from Cotton.
“I was very much impressed by his message and his demeanor,” he said. “He comes across as an extremely, extremely nice person but also a strong character who knows what he believes. I think he’s in it for the right reasons.”
Merkt said he was “thrilled” with the high turnout for the event, a longtime committee tradition and its biggest fundraiser since the pandemic started, and that he was particularly impressed with Cotton’s efforts to help Americans evacuate Afghanistan earlier this year. He declined to say whether he’d consider voting for Cotton, though, since the county committee doesn’t endorse candidates in GOP primaries.
In addition to raising money for local candidates, bringing in big-name speakers like Cotton helps a community's party affiliate generate buzz among the activists it needs to boost turnout, according to Dante Scala, a political science professor at UNH. Even early in the presidential cycle, Scala said, party leaders “love being courted” by the national figures who visit town.
“They’re enjoying the dating portion of all of this,” he said.
Those appearances give presidential hopefuls a chance to craft their message, seeing how different issues play with the party base, while also signaling their ambitions to the national media, he said.
As for a possible Cotton campaign, Scala said the senator is a “fresh face” for conservative voters who may be turned off by Republican firebrands like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. But with many Republicans waiting to see whether Trump will run in 2024, Scala said Cotton is positioned well to raise his profile in New Hampshire without crossing the former president.
“I can’t help but think the winning formula … might be someone who never outright dissents from Trump but is able to make the case subtly that it’s time to move on,” he said.