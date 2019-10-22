Crossing New Hampshire in a 2004 Winnebago, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker arrived at Keene State College Monday fired up and ready to persuade.
The junior U.S. senator from New Jersey had more volunteers and staffers with him than in prior visits to the region, and mixed humor with passion to make a memorable impression on people seeing him for the first time.
“It was just the emotion,” Samira Sangare, a Keene State senior majoring in Holocaust and genocide studies, said as Booker hung around for selfies with supporters.
Sangare, who grew up in Schenectady, N.Y., said she was so impressed by Booker’s performance that after following him through the debates and keeping an eye on his policies, she’s just about ready to fully support him.
Others said they became interested in seeing the candidate after his smooth debate performances.
“His presence impressed me, just the way he carries himself,” Suzanne Gray of Fitzwilliam said.
Booker, 50, took the audience through his biography and policy proposals, taking his time with personal stories, as well as anecdotes from Capitol Hill on why things aren’t getting done.
Going from his days playing tight end on the Stanford football team to touting his child poverty plan, Booker had the audience laughing and, at times, crying in the luminous Flag Room of the Keene State student center.
After recalling high points in American history brought about by bottom-up movements — from women’s suffrage to civil rights to labor protections — Booker silenced the crowd with what he described as a stark contrast today.
“We were all focused on the common cause of our country, and now, what do we got?” Booker said before taking a beat. “We’ve got an impotency of empathy for each other.”
Booker went on to argue how in the past, tragedies mobilized voters to pressure politicians for change, citing the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City that left 146 dead and led to labor and safety reforms. But now, Booker said, tragedies like mass shootings are met by a polarized political discourse that leads to paralysis.
“The strongest nation on the planet earth is now sending its children to school and telling them, ‘We can’t protect you, so we’re going to teach you how to hide in school,’ ” he said.
“There are more shelter-in-place and active-shooter drills now in American public schools than fire drills,” he continued. “This is not who we are.”
Another major element of Booker’s remarks centered around race, including its role in the criminal justice system and generational poverty in communities like his in Newark, N.J.
Booker often brings up that he is the only major 2020 presidential candidate who lives in a low-income neighborhood.
Students like Sangare and Quinton Sneed-Lott, a freshman psychology major from Bridgeport, Conn., said they connected with Booker during the question-and-answer session, particularly as some of the only African Americans in a predominately white crowd.
“You can’t teach being the only black person in the room,” Sangare said.
“He hit it right on the nose,” Sneed-Lott said of Booker’s answer to his question on school shootings. “I think a lot of the stuff that’s going on in lower-income neighborhoods ... it’s gotta get fixed. A lot of bodies are getting dropped to the floor based off of just complacency, even in schools, walking through metal detectors every day.”
The Garden State senator made sure to come over to Sneed-Lott afterward to thank him for his question, and told The Sentinel he’s not afraid to address racial justice in New Hampshire, the fourth whitest state in the country.
“I believe in us, I believe that we’re all human beings underneath our skin,” Booker said in an interview. “... For me, it’s very simple: You tell the truth, and it resonates in people’s hearts. The truth is, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the sacrifices of black Americans and white Americans, and that’s why the stories I tell are about these amazing moments of courage.”
Booker has dismissed polling in the primary so far, pointing to candidates like Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama who went on to become president after months in the single digits and low teens.
“If you’re leading in the polls [right now], you should be worried,” Booker quipped in response to a question from Bill Hay of Keene on the polls.
Some voters who came out Monday said they currently support former vice president Joe Biden, but are willing to be persuaded by an alternative to U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
“When you see him up on stage with 12 other candidates, [Booker] actually makes the most sense — he’s straightforward ... he gets to the point without a whole bunch of political malarkey, and I’m tired of the political malarkey,” Bill Heyman of Marlborough, currently a Biden supporter, said. “... He’s not being cute and dodgy and stuff, and that’s why I want to learn more, and I could move from Biden.”
Heyman said his only major concern with Booker is his low polling, which he said leaves Biden as the more electable option.
Booker has consistently been in the low single digits in New Hampshire.
For Steve Zielonko of Hinsdale, Booker’s decision to keep living in Newark stands out.
“I like that he lives in Newark, you know what I mean?” Zielonko, who said he also likes Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, quipped. “It’s kind of a rough town.”
Another common thread among voters who spoke to The Sentinel Monday was a certain kind of nostalgia for Obama elicited by Booker, particularly in his upbeat, unifying message.
“He reminded me a little bit of President Obama in that way,” Gray said. “In the way that he approaches things and his logical way of answering questions, I just think it resonates with people.”