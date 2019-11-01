There are two candidates for a four-year City Council seat in Keene's Ward 4. Robert J. Call and Gladys Johnsen are running in the Nov. 5 city election. The headline on a candidate questionnaire Thursday incorrectly said Johnsen was unopposed. She was actually the only candidate of the two who answered the questionnaire.
The recipe for Intensely Chocolatey Pumpkin Bread calls for ⅔ cup vegetable oil, plus more for greasing the pan. The amount was incorrect on Thursday's comforts & cuisine (Page C1).
The Sentinel regrets the errors.