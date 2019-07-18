The phone number for the now-closed Richmond Police Department is not in operation. This was incorrect in an article Friday. People who need to reach police in Richmond for non-emergency reasons should call the county dispatch center at 355-8566.
Tickets for The Sentinel’s seventh annual Extraordinary Women recognition Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College can be purchased for $30 in advance through The Sentinel’s website or by calling 352-1234, extension 1244. The extension was incorrect in a report Wednesday.
The Sentinel regrets the errors.