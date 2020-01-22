After the Keene Board of Education and the Association of Keene Tutors did not reach a contract agreement, voters will be asked in March to raise $339,938 for the costs of pay and benefit increases in the first year of a four-year contract recommended by a fact-finder. The $339,938 includes one year of retroactive increases. The cumulative cost of increases over the contract's life is estimated at $1,792,232.
A Jan. 15 article did not include that the fact-finder's recommendation will be on the warrant.
Central Square Terrace, a Keene Housing property undergoing renovations, is on the east side of the square in Keene, and scaffolding was removed from the west side of the building. The property's orientation was incorrect in an article in Monday's Sentinel.
