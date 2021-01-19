A fire in Spofford Sunday occurred at Performance Motors. The business was misidentified in a report Monday due to incorrect information provided to The Sentinel.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report shows the rate of anaphylaxis from the COVID-19 vaccine is 1 in 100,000. This statistic was incorrect in a Jan. 16 write-up of a Facebook Live event due to a transcription mistake.
New Hampshire’s drug courts handle felony cases in the superior courts. The seriousness of the cases and the courts where they originate were incorrect in an editorial Saturday. Also, the state’s bail-reform law took effect in 2018. An incorrect year was given.
The Sentinel regrets the errors.