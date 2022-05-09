Correction May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An article in Saturday’s edition misstated the town where Hunter Kirschner lived in California. He lived in Arcata, not Arcadia. The Sentinel regrets the error. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice searching for vehicle reported stolen in KeenePolice: Keene pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle; driver chargedLegal notice lists Granite Gorge Ski Area for foreclosure saleZoning board approves variance to convert Keene Casino building into apartmentsNew owners usher in new era for The Dugout Collection in KeenePolice say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in ChesterfieldCoping with COVID-19: Pandemic's death toll leaves Monadnock Region families reelingKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodBrothers honored for life-saving actions in Nelson last monthKid 'hero,' who dreams of being a firefighter, honored after alerting family to blaze Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.