In a Nov. 4 article about the N.H. House race in Cheshire County’s District 15, winner Jennifer Rhodes’ job title was incorrectly reported. Rhodes is a former real-estate agent and former paraprofessional in the Winchester School District, and now serves on the town’s planning board. The Sentinel regrets the error.
