The Monadnock United Way will be working closely in 2021 with two new groups: the Monadnock Food Pantries Collective and the Cheshire County Emergency Housing Collaborative, according to Katie Gardella, MUW’s resource development director. One of the groups was incorrectly identified in a Dec. 31 article. The Sentinel regrets the error.
