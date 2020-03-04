The Keene High School students who traveled to Italy over February break were part of one of the choral groups in the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs. This affiliation was omitted from a Tuesday article in The Sentinel due to inaccurate information given to a reporter.
In the same article, the total number of global cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, as of Monday, was incorrect. As of Tuesday evening, the tally had exceeded 91,500, according to the World Health Organization. The Sentinel regrets the error.