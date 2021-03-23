Keene’s proposed amendment to its agreement with Cheshire TV would make the city and potentially the town of Swanzey the sole members of the organization, allowing the municipalities to select CTV board members, approve budgets and conduct other business.
Currently, the organization’s membership — people who have television shows and other stakeholders — make these decisions. They would not have that ability under the proposed amendment, though the city says it is open to a compromise.
An article Monday inaccurately described the proposal. The Sentinel regrets this error.