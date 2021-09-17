Three communities in Hillsborough County conducted damage assessments with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of the July 17-19 storm, according to Vanessa Palange, spokeswoman for the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Because of inaccurate information in the governor’s letter to President Joe Biden, the number of communities was incorrect in a Sept. 14 article in The Sentinel.
The Keene International Festival is scheduled for Saturday at the Keene Recreation Center at 312 Washington St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The date was incorrect in an article in Thursday’s ELF.
The Sentinel regrets the error.