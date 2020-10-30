Although N.H. Senate District 8 candidate Jenn Alford-Teaster’s mailing address is in Bradford, her physical address is in Sutton, according to her campaign. Alford-Teaster’s physical address has been incorrect in Sentinel reports, as only the mailing address is listed in N.H. Secretary of State candidate filings.
Correction, Oct. 30, 2020
Anika CLARK
