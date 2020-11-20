The town of Jaffrey’s recently announced funding from the state’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program is a single grant award that will pay for work on one historic building, the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. The other local grant award was made to the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham for its own renovation project. This was incorrect in a headline in Thursday’s Sentinel.
The Migneault family of Keene no longer runs the company Ready 4 Kits, after selling it in 2011. This was incorrect in a Nov. 14 article in The Sentinel. Tom Migneault currently co-owns a company called Safety Made.
The Sentinel regrets the errors.