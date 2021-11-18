The cloud-based body-camera system the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office previously was considering had a five-year contract with a total cost of $53,728. Due to inaccurate information from the county, an Oct. 14 article in The Sentinel incorrectly stated that this would be the annual cost of the contract.
Correction, Nov. 18, 2021
Mia Summerson
