Walpole’s property-tax rate this year is $25.66 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 0.6 percent from last year’s rate of $25.51. The rate this year works out to $5,132 on a home valued at $200,000.
An article in Thursday’s Sentinel incorrectly reported a lower number for this year, based on the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration’s public list of tax rates. Walpole Manager of Administration Sarah Downing said the selectboard realized there had been an error with the first rate and alerted the DRA to the revision.