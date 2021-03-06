A proposed zoning amendment in Richmond would redefine the purpose of the town’s wetlands conservation district as preventing uses that “could contribute” — instead of “would contribute,” as previously written — to surface and groundwater pollution. This was incorrect in a March 5 Sentinel article. The Sentinel regrets the error.
An amendment that proposes changing a permit requirement for occupying recreational vehicles will be invalid, if passed, because it was not properly warned, according to a memo from Town Clerk Annette Tokunaga. This was not evident in a sample ballot posted on the town’s website.