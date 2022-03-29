Correction, March 29, 2022 By Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States is Oksana Markarova. This was incorrect in an article in Monday’s Sentinel. The Sentinel regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene HighSafety concerns, Friday incident at Keene High prompt dozens to protestKeene police allege man used pellet and crossbow to shoot woman in legPanera pitches Monadnock Marketplace location with drive-thruArts corridor visionaries sketch out what downtown Keene could look likeCynthia A. DonahueChesterfield police investigating alleged armed robbery WednesdayKeene's iconic Colonial Theatre ready to reopenWith new director, Cheshire Children's Museum looks to futureRobert Miles II Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.