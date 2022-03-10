Correction, March 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herbert Chan Stephens secured 267 votes to win a three-year term on the Winchester selectboard in Tuesday’s town elections. This number was incorrect in a March 9 article. The Sentinel regrets the error. Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Going out on top': Miller-Bros. Newton to close after 178 years in KeeneTown meeting election results, March 8Column: UConn women’s Big East Tournament title run a feast for the eyesEx-Westmoreland clerk sentenced to prison time for stealing town fundsAlexandra Olivia TowleWinchester selectboard deadlocks on vote to fire police lieutenantRevamped retail space in Keene spotlights arts collaborationLicense your cat? Proposal in Keene aims to protect birds from furry friendsRussell StarkeyGoing the distance: Mt. Caesar teacher to run marathon in honor of colleague Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.