Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s field office in Keene is scheduled to open today. The date was incorrect in a brief in Wednesday’s edition.
The Sentinel regrets the error.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s field office in Keene is scheduled to open today. The date was incorrect in a brief in Wednesday’s edition.
The Sentinel regrets the error.